The eight matches today in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils matching up against No. 294 Lloyd Harris.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Libema Open field at BetMGM.

Libema Open Info

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying round
  • Date: June 10
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Libema Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Dayne Kelly vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET de Jong (-500) Kelly (+320)
David Goffin vs. Alec Deckers Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Goffin (-1600) Deckers (+675)
Arthur Fils vs. Lloyd Harris Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Fils (-160) Harris (+120)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Vavassori (-185) Mpetshi Perricard (+135)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Jelle Sels Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Herbert (-275) Sels (+200)
Noah Gabriel vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Berankis (-3000) Gabriel (+900)
Rinky Hijikata vs. Robin Haase Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Hijikata (-275) Haase (+195)
Pavel Kotov vs. Edan Leshem Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Kotov (-650) Leshem (+375)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.