On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .282 with 41 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Wade has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1

