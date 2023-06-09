Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .217.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 19 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (17.2%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games.
- In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.225
|.313
|OBP
|.311
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|9/7
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.39), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.