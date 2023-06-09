After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .217.

Pederson has had a base hit in 19 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (17.2%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games.

In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .200 AVG .225 .313 OBP .311 .375 SLG .500 4 XBH 5 1 HR 3 7 RBI 9 9/7 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings