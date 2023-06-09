On Friday, J.D. Davis (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (57) this season while batting .291 with 20 extra-base hits.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Davis is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Davis has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (29.8%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.0%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings