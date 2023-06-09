J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (57) this season while batting .291 with 20 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Davis is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (29.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.0%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.39), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
