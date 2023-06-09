The San Francisco Giants (32-30) aim to prolong their three-game win streak when they meet the Chicago Cubs (26-36) on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will look to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (6-4).

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani (4-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 4.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

DeSclafani has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (6-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.39, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .186 batting average against him.

Stroman is trying to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Stroman will try to build upon a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.39), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

