Nico Hoerner and LaMonte Wade Jr are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 13th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

DeSclafani has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0 at Twins May. 24 5.0 6 7 4 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 19 5.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.419/.468 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 57 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .291/.373/.490 so far this year.

Davis brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .343 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .278/.332/.379 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.358/.411 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

