The San Francisco Giants (32-30) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) at Oracle Park on Friday, June 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in this game.

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 31 times and won 15, or 48.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

