The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 80 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

San Francisco ranks 13th in runs scored with 287 (4.6 per game).

The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

San Francisco's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

DeSclafani has six quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani has put together 11 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home - Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery

