How to Watch the Giants vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 80 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).
- San Francisco ranks 13th in runs scored with 287 (4.6 per game).
- The Giants' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- San Francisco's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- DeSclafani has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- DeSclafani has put together 11 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-4
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
