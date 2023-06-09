LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to find success against Marcus Stroman when he starts for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have won one of their last seven games against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've gone 15-16 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 18-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (51.4% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 52.4%.

San Francisco has played in 62 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-30-4).

The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 15-15 14-17 18-13 22-24 10-6

