Friday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (32-30) versus the Chicago Cubs (26-36) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on June 9.

The Giants will give the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have won one of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Giants have been favored 31 times and won 15, or 48.4%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 15-16, a 48.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 287 (4.6 per game).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

