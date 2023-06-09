Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Brandon Crawford (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .195 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%) Crawford has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 35), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (10 of 35), with two or more RBI three times (8.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 35 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (6-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.39 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.