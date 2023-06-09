On Friday, Brandon Crawford (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .195 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%) Crawford has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 35), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (10 of 35), with two or more RBI three times (8.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 35 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings