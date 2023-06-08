William Karlsson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

In 14 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 53 Points 3 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.