The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this year (79.2%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 24 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings