Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this year (79.2%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
