Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Theodore has a goal in eight games this season through 55 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 32 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 5 41 Points 5 8 Goals 2 33 Assists 3

