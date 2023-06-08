Shea Theodore Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Theodore Season Stats Insights
- Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).
- Theodore has a goal in eight games this season through 55 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 32 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Theodore has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|55
|Games
|5
|41
|Points
|5
|8
|Goals
|2
|33
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.