Reilly Smith will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Smith against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

In 22 of 78 games this season, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 43 of 78 games this year, Smith has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Smith has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 5 56 Points 2 26 Goals 1 30 Assists 1

