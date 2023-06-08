The Florida Panthers are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+100) in this matchup against the Panthers (-120).

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-10-26 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Golden Knights went 27-18-4 in those contests (58 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

