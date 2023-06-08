Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Florida Panthers are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+100) in this matchup against the Panthers (-120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-10-26 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 34-7-5 (73 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Golden Knights went 27-18-4 in those contests (58 points).
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.