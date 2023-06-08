Nicolas Roy will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Roy in the Golden Knights-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.

Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.

Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Roy goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 65 Games 6 30 Points 3 14 Goals 3 16 Assists 0

