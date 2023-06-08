Nicolas Roy will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Roy in the Golden Knights-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

  • Roy's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.
  • Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
  • Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • The implied probability that Roy goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
65 Games 6
30 Points 3
14 Goals 3
16 Assists 0

