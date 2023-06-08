The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .229.

Haniger has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Haniger has had an RBI in 12 games this year (34.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (13 of 35), with two or more runs six times (17.1%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings