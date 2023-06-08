Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .229.
- Haniger has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Haniger has had an RBI in 12 games this year (34.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (13 of 35), with two or more runs six times (17.1%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
