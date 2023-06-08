After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 41 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.4% of those games.

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.2%) he had two or more.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 22 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (63.6%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

