Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 41 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.2%) he had two or more.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (63.6%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 35-year-old has a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.