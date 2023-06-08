Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (7-0) into a road game against the Connecticut Sun (6-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
Las Vegas beat Connecticut 90-84 on the road in its last outing. Wilson (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Jackie Young (22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%) paced the Aces, and Rebecca Allen (22 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 6-7 from 3PT) and Brionna Jones (15 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%) led the Sun.
Aces vs. Sun Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Aces (-210 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Sun (+170 to win)
- What's the spread?: Aces (-5.5)
- What's the over/under?: 167.5
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: Prime Video and NBCS-BOS
Aces Season Stats
- Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 93.1 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 76.9 points per contest (third-best).
- Las Vegas is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 36.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34.9 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game.
- Las Vegas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Aces rank second-best in the WNBA by draining 8.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 34.3%.
- In terms of three-pointers, Las Vegas' defense is coming up short, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.3 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).
Aces Home/Away Splits
- The Aces posted 92.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 88.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- In home games, Las Vegas allowed 4.3 more points per game (86.2) than away from home (81.9).
- The Aces made 10.1 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than they averaged on the road (8.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Aces Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Aces have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.
- The Aces have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.
- Las Vegas' record against the spread is 3-3-0.
- Las Vegas is 3-3 as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aces a 67.7% chance to win.
