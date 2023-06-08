A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (7-0) into a road game against the Connecticut Sun (6-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas beat Connecticut 90-84 on the road in its last outing. Wilson (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Jackie Young (22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%) paced the Aces, and Rebecca Allen (22 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 6-7 from 3PT) and Brionna Jones (15 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%) led the Sun.

Aces vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-210 to win)

Aces (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+170 to win)

Sun (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-5.5)

Aces (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video and NBCS-BOS

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 93.1 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 76.9 points per contest (third-best).

Las Vegas is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 36.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces rank second-best in the WNBA by draining 8.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 34.3%.

In terms of three-pointers, Las Vegas' defense is coming up short, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.3 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces posted 92.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 88.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In home games, Las Vegas allowed 4.3 more points per game (86.2) than away from home (81.9).

The Aces made 10.1 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than they averaged on the road (8.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Aces have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Las Vegas is 3-3 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aces a 67.7% chance to win.

