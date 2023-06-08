LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.428) this season, fueled by 53 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Wade has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 56), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.69, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
