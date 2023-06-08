The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.428) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Wade has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 56), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings