Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 43 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 76 Games 6 57 Points 4 28 Goals 3 29 Assists 1

