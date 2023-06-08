Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .218.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 18 of 28 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has an RBI in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.225
|.313
|OBP
|.311
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|9/7
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.69, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
