Joc Pederson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .218.

Pederson has had a base hit in 18 of 28 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has an RBI in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .200 AVG .225 .313 OBP .311 .375 SLG .500 4 XBH 5 1 HR 3 7 RBI 9 9/7 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

