Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in 43 games this season (out of 67), including multiple points 18 times.

In 33 of 67 games this year, Eichel has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 5 66 Points 7 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.