The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (55) this season while batting .288 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 38th in slugging.

Davis enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.

Davis has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 26 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

