J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (55) this season while batting .288 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Davis enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
