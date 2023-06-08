Ivan Barbashev Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Barbashev against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.
- In 14 of 82 games this year Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 35 of 82 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.
- In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- Barbashev has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|82
|Games
|7
|45
|Points
|9
|16
|Goals
|1
|29
|Assists
|8
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.