Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Barbashev against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this year Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 45 Points 9 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 8

