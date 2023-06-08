Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on June 8, 2023
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others in this game.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has amassed 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leading scorers on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
