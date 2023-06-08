The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has amassed 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leading scorers on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 2 1 3 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Stars May. 27 0 2 2 3 at Stars May. 25 1 0 1 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4

Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.