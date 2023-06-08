Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Florida Panthers take the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, assigning them +100 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-120).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 22 of the 34 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 20-11 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' last 10 games.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals given up (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
