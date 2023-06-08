The Florida Panthers take the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, assigning them +100 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-120).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 22 of the 34 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 20-11 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' last 10 games.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals given up (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.