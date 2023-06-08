The Florida Panthers take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are the favorite (-120) in this game against the Golden Knights (+100).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Vegas has played 59 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in 14, or 73.7%, of those games.

Florida is 13-7 when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (65.0% win percentage).

Vegas is 13-5 when it is underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-182) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-3-1 5.9 4.20 2.10

