The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0 in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players