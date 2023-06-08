The San Francisco Giants (31-30) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (26-37), at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (5-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed five hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.321 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During six games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.

Anderson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Anderson will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

