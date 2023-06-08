Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cobb Stats

The Giants' Alex Cobb (5-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Cobb has made eight starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

The 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4 at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.428/.478 so far this year.

Wade hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .288/.372/.482 slash line on the year.

Davis enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .274/.355/.438 on the year.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has put up 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.331/.477 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

