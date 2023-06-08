The San Francisco Giants (31-30) and the Colorado Rockies (26-37) will match up on Thursday, June 8 at Coors Field, with Alex Cobb pitching for the Giants and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 14 out of the 30 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won eight of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Joc Pederson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+100) Mitch Haniger 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.