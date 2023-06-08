How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Ryan McMahon and Michael Conforto will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants meet on Thursday at Coors Field.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 78 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- San Francisco is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (281 total).
- The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- Giants hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Cobb is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.
- Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this matchup.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-4
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
