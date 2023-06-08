Ryan McMahon and Michael Conforto will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants meet on Thursday at Coors Field.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

San Francisco's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

San Francisco is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (281 total).

The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

Giants hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Cobb is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home - Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty

