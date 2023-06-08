J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Giants are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+165). San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). An 11.5-run total is set in this matchup.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -200 +165 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -130

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have won two of their last eight games against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 14 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (46.7%).

San Francisco has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 66.7% chance to win.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-29-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 14-15 13-17 18-13 21-24 10-6

