Thursday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (31-30) versus the Colorado Rockies (26-37) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (5-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants are 2-6-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 14, or 46.7%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered four games this season favored by -185 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 281 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule