Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.
  • Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
  • In 47 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
  • Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
  • The implied probability is 56.5% that Stephenson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

  • On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
81 Games 6
65 Points 3
16 Goals 0
49 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.