Chandler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.
- Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 47 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- The implied probability is 56.5% that Stephenson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|81
|Games
|6
|65
|Points
|3
|16
|Goals
|0
|49
|Assists
|3
