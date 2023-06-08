Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .188 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.8% of those games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In nine games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
