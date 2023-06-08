Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .188 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.8% of those games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In nine games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 16 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings