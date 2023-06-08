Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 2-for-2 with two RBI in his last game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .378.
- Slater has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Slater has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.400
|.471
|OBP
|.400
|.429
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/3
|K/BB
|1/0
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.69, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
