After going 2-for-2 with two RBI in his last game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .378.

Slater has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Slater has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .357 AVG .400 .471 OBP .400 .429 SLG .400 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/3 K/BB 1/0 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings