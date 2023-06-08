After going 2-for-2 with two RBI in his last game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .378.
  • Slater has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Slater has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.357 AVG .400
.471 OBP .400
.429 SLG .400
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
2/3 K/BB 1/0
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson (0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.69, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
