Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

In 30 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 6 54 Points 0 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

