Alex Pietrangelo Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).
- Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.
- In 30 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|73
|Games
|6
|54
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
