How to Watch the Aces vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Connecticut Sun (6-2) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and NBCS-BOS.
Aces vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sun
- The 93.1 points per game Las Vegas puts up are 15.2 more points than Connecticut gives up (77.9).
- Las Vegas makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).
- The Aces are 7-0 when they shoot better than 42.0% from the field.
- Las Vegas is making 34.3% of its three-point shots this season, 5.3% higher than the 29.0% Connecticut allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Aces are 3-0 when they shoot better than 29.0% from distance.
- Las Vegas and Connecticut rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.1 more rebounds per game.
