The Las Vegas Aces (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (6-2) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video and NBCS-BOS

Aces vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Aces 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-3.4)

Connecticut (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Aces vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of Las Vegas' games have hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

On offense, the Aces are the best team in the league (93.1 points per game). On defense, they are fourth (76.9 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Las Vegas is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.9 per game). It is fifth in rebounds allowed (34.9 per game).

In 2023, the Aces are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.9 per game) and ranked sixth in turnovers forced (13.9).

The Aces are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

The Aces are ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.2%).

In 2023, Las Vegas has taken 34.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of Las Vegas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.5% have been 2-pointers.

