On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .480, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year (23 of 47), with two or more runs seven times (14.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 23 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (43.5%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings