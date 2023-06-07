Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .480, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year (23 of 47), with two or more runs seven times (14.9%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (43.5%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Seabold (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
