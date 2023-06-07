Mitch Haniger and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .225 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%) Haniger has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has had an RBI in 12 games this season (35.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (35.3%), including five games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 14 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings