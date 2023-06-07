Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .225 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%) Haniger has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has had an RBI in 12 games this season (35.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (35.3%), including five games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
