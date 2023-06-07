Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (27 of 40), with more than one hit 10 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with two or more RBI five times (12.5%).

In 22 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 21 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

