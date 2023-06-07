Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (27 of 40), with more than one hit 10 times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with two or more RBI five times (12.5%).
  • In 22 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.357 AVG .241
.372 OBP .305
.524 SLG .519
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
4 RBI 10
8/1 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 21
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.