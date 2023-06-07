Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (27 of 40), with more than one hit 10 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with two or more RBI five times (12.5%).
- In 22 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
