On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .285 with 41 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 42nd in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 15 games this year (27.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 28 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings