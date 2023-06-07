LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .285 with 41 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 15 games this year (27.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
