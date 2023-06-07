Joc Pederson -- batting .214 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .229 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Pederson has had a base hit in 18 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.

Pederson has driven home a run in 12 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games.

In 11 games this season (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .200 AVG .225 .313 OBP .311 .375 SLG .500 4 XBH 5 1 HR 3 7 RBI 9 9/7 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings