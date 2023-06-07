Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- batting .214 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .229 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 18 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- Pederson has driven home a run in 12 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games.
- In 11 games this season (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.225
|.313
|OBP
|.311
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|9/7
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.