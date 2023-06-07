The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 54 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .286 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Davis is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.0% of his games this year (22 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

