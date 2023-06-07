J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 54 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .286 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Davis is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (22 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
