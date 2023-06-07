The San Francisco Giants (30-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-36) meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (4-6) for the Giants and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (4-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's going for his ninth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.

Seabold has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Seabold has put together three starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

