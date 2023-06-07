Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (4-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.

Webb has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 2 7.0 4 3 3 6 1 at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1 vs. Marlins May. 20 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3 vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Wade Stats

Wade has recorded 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .285/.429/.480 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has put up 54 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .286/.371/.481 on the season.

Davis takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 54 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a .276/.358/.439 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has put up 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.336/.486 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.